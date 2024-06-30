Questor Technology (CVE:QST) PT Raised to C$0.65

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$0.60 to C$0.65 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.45% from the company’s current price.
Questor Technology Stock Performance
Shares of QST opened at C$0.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.59. Questor Technology has a 12 month low of C$0.36 and a 12 month high of C$1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.57.
Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Questor Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.95% and a negative net margin of 66.84%. The firm had revenue of C$0.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Questor Technology will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Questor Technology
Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Questor Technology
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.