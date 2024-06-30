Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Raymond James has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.2% per year over the last three years. Raymond James has a payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Raymond James to earn $10.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Raymond James Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $123.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.20. Raymond James has a one year low of $91.67 and a one year high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

