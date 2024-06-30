RBG (LON:RBGP) Stock Price Down 2.9%

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.32 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.32 ($0.12). 1,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 294,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.60 ($0.12).

RBG Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of £12.35 million, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 0.58.

About RBG

(Get Free Report)

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.