Republic Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.535 per share by the business services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd.

Republic Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Republic Services has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Republic Services to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $194.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $196.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.23.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.14.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

