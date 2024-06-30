Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$86.62.

TSE:ATD opened at C$76.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$77.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$78.75. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$64.82 and a 1-year high of C$87.27. The firm has a market cap of C$73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

