Reviewing Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) and Fisker (NYSE:FSRN)

Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) and Fisker (NYSE:FSRN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Geely Automobile and Fisker’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geely Automobile $21.99 billion 0.52 $781.69 million N/A N/A Fisker $272.89 million 0.09 -$939.95 million ($2.22) -0.01

Geely Automobile has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geely Automobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Fisker 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Geely Automobile and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.6% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Geely Automobile and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geely Automobile N/A N/A N/A Fisker -278.72% -161.43% -23.26%

Volatility & Risk

Geely Automobile has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Geely Automobile beats Fisker on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services. It also offers sedans, wagons, sport utility cars, and electric vehicles under the Geely, Geometry, and ZEEKR brands; vehicles design, technology consulting, general logistics, packing, and storage services; researches and develops technology; procures mechanical and electrical equipment, and automobile parts and components; and manufactures and sells vehicle engines. In addition, the company provides automotive design, software systems development, modular development, virtual engineering of intelligent electric vehicles, and mobility technology solutions; knock down kits; and engages in the preparation and construction of engine manufactory projects. It operates in Malaysia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Northern Europe, the Philippines, Central and South America, Africa, and internationally. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

