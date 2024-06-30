Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RVLV shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $15.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.12. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $23.19.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.80 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.34%. Revolve Group’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

