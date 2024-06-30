Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 467.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.18.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.92 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REYN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.