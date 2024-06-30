Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €471.40 ($506.88) and last traded at €475.80 ($511.61). Approximately 267,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 160,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €490.10 ($526.99).

Rheinmetall Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €516.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €435.04.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

