Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 54,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after buying an additional 18,509 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 675.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.3% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $238.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.83. The firm has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

