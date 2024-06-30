Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Sells 495 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,001,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,287,000 after buying an additional 578,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,686,139,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,064 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,065 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,421,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $164.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.38. The company has a market capitalization of $226.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.50%.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.38.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

