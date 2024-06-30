Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $545,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,312 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 171,656 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM
In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.1 %
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.
QUALCOMM Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
