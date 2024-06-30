Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $545,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,312 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 171,656 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $199.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.82 and its 200 day moving average is $169.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.