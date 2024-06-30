Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the May 31st total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Rightmove Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $13.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Rightmove Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.1265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

