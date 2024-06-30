Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $211.06 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009706 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,460.60 or 1.00019150 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012645 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00076550 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

