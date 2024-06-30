Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ (RCKT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $62.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 187.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RCKT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.00. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 12,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $308,788.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Militello sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $25,194.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,185.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Andrew White sold 12,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $308,788.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,801 over the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

See Also

