Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires 90 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Tesla were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,757 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Tesla by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,557 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $197.88 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $631.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.