Romano Brothers AND Company Boosts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.8% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,838,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 396,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after purchasing an additional 132,466 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.19.

SWKS opened at $106.58 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $115.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

