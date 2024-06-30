Romano Brothers AND Company Cuts Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at $1,540,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of AGR stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.23.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avangrid in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

