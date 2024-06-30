Romano Brothers AND Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Toast were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,677,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Toast by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,349,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,778 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Toast by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,189,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,356,000 after acquiring an additional 808,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,007,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Toast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,913,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,280,000 after acquiring an additional 37,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Baird R W cut Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 1.75.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $53,164.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,835,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,356,760.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,145,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,163.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $53,164.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,835,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,356,760.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,223 shares of company stock worth $5,397,094 over the last 90 days. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

