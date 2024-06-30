Romano Brothers AND Company Grows Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG opened at $78.45 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $86.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.56.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.