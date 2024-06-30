Romano Brothers AND Company Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 14,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 97,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK opened at $66.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $70.68.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

