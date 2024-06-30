Romano Brothers AND Company Has $1.22 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,039 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 1.3% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 8,835 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $257.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.34.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $1,400,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,193,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $1,400,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,193,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 547,387 shares of company stock worth $151,174,635. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

