Romano Brothers AND Company Has $1.49 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VO stock opened at $242.10 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.03. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

