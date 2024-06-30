Romano Brothers AND Company Has $1.89 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock opened at $156.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $288.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

