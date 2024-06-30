Romano Brothers AND Company Has $403,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,324 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $126,306,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,393,000 after buying an additional 1,690,837 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,322,000 after buying an additional 1,443,290 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,853,000 after buying an additional 1,097,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.