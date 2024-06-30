Romano Brothers AND Company Has $492,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.06.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $505.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $570.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

