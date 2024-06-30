Romano Brothers AND Company Has $538,000 Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,384,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,510,018,000 after purchasing an additional 176,734 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,246,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $947,143,000 after buying an additional 3,202,973 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,821,000 after buying an additional 213,441 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,811,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,847,000 after buying an additional 3,119,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,443,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,383,000 after acquiring an additional 696,610 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of IR opened at $90.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

