Romano Brothers AND Company Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,791 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2,740.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 498,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after acquiring an additional 480,496 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,931.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $2,712,527.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,596.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,104 shares of company stock valued at $11,267,464 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $92.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.85 and a 200-day moving average of $85.30. The company has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

