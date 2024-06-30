Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases 400 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 246,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 31,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $108.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $111.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.03 and its 200-day moving average is $106.53.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.