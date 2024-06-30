Romano Brothers AND Company Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.