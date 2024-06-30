Romano Brothers AND Company Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,376 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,904 shares during the period. Euclidean Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% in the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after purchasing an additional 507,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after buying an additional 47,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,466,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD opened at $215.01 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.82.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

