Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 459 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75. The company has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.