Romano Brothers AND Company Trims Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 48,678 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 32,551 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 288.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 594,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,048,000 after purchasing an additional 441,288 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 45,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 22,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO opened at $142.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $640.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.54.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NVO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

