Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) versus Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Head to Head Survey

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coinbase Global has a beta of 3.44, indicating that its share price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and Coinbase Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Runway Growth Finance $164.21 million 2.82 $44.34 million $1.10 10.69 Coinbase Global $3.11 billion 17.56 $94.87 million $5.01 44.36

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Runway Growth Finance. Runway Growth Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coinbase Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

64.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Runway Growth Finance and Coinbase Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Runway Growth Finance 0 7 1 0 2.13 Coinbase Global 2 9 9 0 2.35

Runway Growth Finance presently has a consensus target price of $12.54, suggesting a potential upside of 6.65%. Coinbase Global has a consensus target price of $215.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.03%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than Coinbase Global.

Profitability

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Runway Growth Finance 26.93% 14.17% 7.34% Coinbase Global 33.98% 9.42% 0.30%

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Runway Growth Finance on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions. It also provides technology and services that enable developers to build crypto products and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

