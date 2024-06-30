Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) PT Raised to $29.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.34% from the company’s current price.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Safehold Stock Performance

SAFE opened at $19.29 on Friday. Safehold has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 42.51, a quick ratio of 42.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safehold

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 195.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 27.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 11.1% in the third quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 222,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 22,244 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

