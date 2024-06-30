Saga (SAGA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $127.19 Million

Saga (SAGA) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Saga has a total market cap of $127.19 million and $19.39 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saga token can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00002153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Saga has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saga Token Profile

Saga launched on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,016,783,636 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,126,027 tokens. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,016,729,394 with 96,106,229 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.30871046 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $21,587,620.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saga should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

