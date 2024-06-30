Sapphire Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.96 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $193.26 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get Sapphire alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.06 or 0.05510367 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00046204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008157 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00013052 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,801,342,797 coins and its circulating supply is 1,780,764,574 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.