Scholarship Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $8,284.41 (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Scholarship Coin has a market cap of $8,284.41 and approximately $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Get Scholarship Coin alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Scholarship Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin’s launch date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.000599 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scholarship Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scholarship Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scholarship Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scholarship Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.