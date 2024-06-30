Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.1% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,562,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,819,000 after purchasing an additional 265,055 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 41.3% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $217,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $35.03 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

