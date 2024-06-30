Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $63.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.06.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

