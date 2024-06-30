Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,832 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.1% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at $270,851,892.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $895,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 645,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,025,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,502,762 shares of company stock worth $951,475,618 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

WMT opened at $67.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $69.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

