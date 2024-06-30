Seele-N Trading 89.5% Lower This Week (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 89.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 89.5% lower against the dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $536,748.25 and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009706 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,460.60 or 1.00019150 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012645 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00076550 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002294 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

