SelfKey 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.26 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SelfKey has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SelfKey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.
SelfKey Token Profile
SelfKey was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey.
SelfKey Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.
