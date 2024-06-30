Short Interest in AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Grows By 27.2%

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
AB Science Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ABSCF opened at $2.70 on Friday. AB Science has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46.
About AB Science
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AB Science
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for AB Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.