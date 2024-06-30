Short Interest in Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Expands By 18.4%

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,275,600 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 2,767,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.8 days.

AAVVF stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.64. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.39 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAVVF. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

