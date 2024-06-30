Short Interest in Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Decreases By 50.0%

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance

ATRWF stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

