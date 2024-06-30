Short Interest in Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Decreases By 50.0%

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance
ATRWF stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37.
Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Altius Renewable Royalties
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.