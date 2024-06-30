Short Interest in ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Decreases By 40.8%

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,800 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the May 31st total of 680,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ASR Nederland stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. ASR Nederland has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19.

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

