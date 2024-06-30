Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Expands By 90.3%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the May 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
DLAKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.
Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.2193 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Lufthansa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.
