Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Expands By 90.3%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the May 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLAKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.2193 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Lufthansa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

