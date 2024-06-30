Short Interest in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Rises By 124.6%

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,900 shares, an increase of 124.6% from the May 31st total of 283,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $45.15.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $895.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $165,732.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,112 shares in the company, valued at $911,999.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $19,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,027,361 shares in the company, valued at $256,162,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Tobias Baur bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $165,732.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,999.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,200 shares of company stock valued at $19,131,810 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

