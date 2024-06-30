Short Interest in DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Rises By 131.2%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 131.2% from the May 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DSV A/S Stock Down 1.2 %

DSV A/S stock opened at $76.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DSV A/S has a 1-year low of $67.23 and a 1-year high of $112.18. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.25.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter. DSV A/S had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Research analysts anticipate that DSV A/S will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

